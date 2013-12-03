Amazon's New Kindle Ad Pokes Fun At Apple Design Head Jony Ive

As Apple’s head of design, Jony Ive gets to introduce the company’s new products. He favours plain white backgrounds, a calm but enthusiastic way of speaking, and sweeping hand gestures. Amazon is spoofing all of this in its new Kindle Fire HDX 8.9 ad.

The commercial is reminiscent of Apple’s classic “I’m a Mac” campaign, in which a nerdy embodiment of PCs could not compare to the hip Apple spokesman. Amazon mashes together several components of recent Apple campaigns, and mocks Ive’s English accent. They chose a folksy American to speak for their Kindle:

Amazon’s off-screen spokesperson highlights the Kindle’s pixel count (2560 x 1600 vs. the iPad Air’s 2048 x 1536), its weight (0.83 lbs vs 1 lb), and its price ($379 for the 16GB version vs $US499).

Apple fans swarming the ad’s comments section on YouTube basically point out that it’s not exactly correct to compare the iPad Air to the Kindle Fire HDX.

Business Insider’s Steve Kovach wrote in his Kindle Fire HDX 8.9 review that Amazon’s device is great for reading, watching video content, and emailing, but its features cannot compare to the iPad Air’s depth of functionality.

Disclosure: Jeff Bezos is an investor in Business Insider through his personal investment company Bezos Expeditions.

