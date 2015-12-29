Amazon's ban on knock-off hoverboards has had a huge effect on the market for them

Christopher Furlong/Getty Images A youth poses as he rides a hoverboard, which are also known as self-balancing scooters and balance boards, on October 13, 2015 in Knutsford, England.

Amazon’s crackdown on the sale of cheap, knock-off hoverboards from suspicious sellers has had a big effect on the market for the devices, Quartz reports.

The market for cheap hoverboards was “wiped clean,” a vendor told Quartz. “Small factories have exited the market, and everyone is paying more attention to safety and patents.”

Hoverboards — or, as they are also known, “self-balancing two wheel boards” — were one of the biggest gifts this Christmas time, but safety concerns arose after a number caught fire due to faulty electronics.

Many of these dangerous boards cost significantly less than the real thing — which can start at £599 ($890) — making them seem like a good deal.

One seller from China told Quartz that his factory has laid off 400 workers as sales dropped 50% after Amazon’s crackdown. “Before we were making about 1,000 hoverboards a day,” the retailer said. “Now we’re doing [a] few hundred.”

The UK government seized over 32,000 dangerous hoverboards before Christmas, some of which were destroyed. The big three US airlines — Delta, United, and American Airlines — banned hoverboards from planes over security concerns.

NOW WATCH: The model who quit Instagram says she felt pressure to flaunt her sexuality at age 14



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.