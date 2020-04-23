Amazon is offering some kids movies and TV shows for free as families stay inside amid the coronavirus outbreak

Avery Hartmans
Thomas Trutschel/Photothek via Getty Images

Amazon is making a major change to its Prime Video platform amid the coronavirus pandemic: it’s now offering many children’s TV shows and movies for free.

For now, Amazon is offering shows like “Pokemon: Black & White” and “Baby Shark Singalong” for free for anyone with an Amazon account, whether or not they have Prime.

Amazon will have over 20 free children’s shows via Prime Video, and the offerings will vary by country – users in Europe, for example, will be able to stream “Peppa Pig,” but it’s not available for free in Australia.

Amazon is one of several streaming services that has made changes to its platform as more people stay in due to the coronavirus. Disney Plus, for example, had to move up the release of “Frozen 2”.

