Amazon Just Took A Page Out Of Facebook And Twitter's Brand Manual [THE BRIEF]

Good morning, Adland. Here’s what you need to know today:



Amazon just unveiled brand pages for marketers and according to Adweek, “You no longer need to wonder what it would look like if Facebook and Pinterest had a baby.” But Amazon also seems to have been inspired by Twitter on the new pages. Brands can now act as publishers by creating posts, but posts are capped at 140 characters. While brands can’t cross-post their musings to Twitter, they can post it to Facebook.

After a North American agency review, Johnson & Johnson decide to stick with Universal McCann for media-buying. J&J spent almost $2 billion in advertising in the U.S. last year.

McCormick partnered with R/GA to create a series of choose-your-own-adventure style cooking videos for the holidays. So if you haven’t planned your Thanksgiving menu yet, give them a look here.

Glam Media launched a private ad marketplace for advertisers with Rubicon Project.

Michael Gambino — who made a name for himself at BBDO, McCann, and DDB — is now an ECD at The Halo Group.

Organic, Omnicom’s digital shop, is hiring new tech talent. The newest hire is David Bryant, a former Googler who now a CCO.

DDB came up with some new creative work for the New York Lottery, including light installations made out of 1,800 coloured light bulbs.

Previously on Business Insider Advertising:

It Appears People Might Be Sabotaging Ben & Jerry’s Instagram Contest

10 Marketers Who Nailed It With Hugely Viral Facebook Posts

Here’s Anna Nicole Smith’s Look-Alike Daughter modelling For Guess

A Ford Dealership’s Taking Guns, Furniture, And Livestock For Trade-Ins On Black Friday

Remember When Facebook Wanted Your Phone Number? It’s Using It To Sell Ads

McCann’s New CEO Got This Humiliating Apology Out Of Some Execs Who Went To The Competition

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.