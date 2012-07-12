Amazon Poaches Another Windows Phone Director From Microsoft As rumours Of An Amazon Smartphone Heat Up

Robert Williams, former Windows Phone director

Amazon just snatched up another key Windows Phone employee from Microsoft.Richard Williams, a former director of business development for Microsoft’s Windows Phone, recently jumped ship to Amazon where he is now the director of their App Store, according to his LinkedIn profile via The Verge.



Williams is the second Microsoft Windows Phone director to run to Amazon this year. Brandon Watson, who oversaw the process of getting developers to make apps for the Windows Phone, left back in February.

This news comes as several outlets including Bloomberg and The Wall Street Journal are reporting that Amazon is working on a smartphone to rival the iPhone and Android phones. This latest hire will certainly only add fuel to those rumours.

