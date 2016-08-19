Amazon has a job listing for somebody to make movies and TV shows for virtual reality

An Amazon job posting first spotted by Variety reveals that the company is looking to produce its own original movies and TV shows that can be watched in virtual and augmented reality.

In case you’re wondering, virtual reality (VR) is where you’re immersed in a completely virtual world, like so:

In contrast, augmented reality (AR), also known as “mixed reality,” lets you see digital elements in the real world, like so:



You need some kind of special hardware, like a headset or glasses, to achieve either of these experiences.

It’s interesting that Amazon is looking to produce content for AR and VR headsets, considering there haven’t been any reports of Amazon working on such a device. But it’s quite possible, as many other big name tech companies are investing in the space, including Microsoft, Google/Alphabet, Facebook, and Apple.

We did hear about Amazon looking to build a virtual reality app several months ago, so it looks like Amazon is indeed serious about making content for those devices, even though they haven’t truly become mainstream just yet.

According to the job posting, Amazon Studios, which launched in 2010 to develop original movies and TV shows, is looking for a candidate that’s overseen TV, film, or game production, “and has some experience with virtual reality technology,” including extensive knowledge of AR and VR technologies and plenty of experience with TV and movies. You can read the full job posting right here.

We’ve reached out to Amazon for comment and we’ll update this post if we hear back.

Disclosure: Jeff Bezos is an investor in Business Insider through hispersonal investment company Bezos Expeditions.

