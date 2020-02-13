Jeff Bezos has reportedly broken California's record for the most expensive home sale of all time with his purchase of a $165 million Beverly Hills mansion

Simon Stacpoole/Offside/Getty Images Lauren Sanchez and Jeff Bezos.

Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos reportedly purchased a Beverly Hills mansion for $US165 million, setting the record for the most expensive home sold in California.

According to a report from The Wall Street Journal’s Katy McLaughlin and Katherine Clarke, Bezos bought the home of the media tycoon David Geffen, a sprawling estate that was originally built for the Warner Bros. executive Jack Warner.

Last week, the New York Post reported that Bezos and his girlfriend, Lauren Sanchez, were house hunting in Los Angeles and touring mansions throughout the area. Bezos has been searching for a home for the past year, according to Page Six.

A spokesperson for Amazon did not immediately respond to Business Insider’s request for comment on the purchase.

The property, which has been described as a “party palace,” was designed in the 1930s. It features a 13,000-square-foot mansion, two guesthouses, a tennis court, a swimming pool, and a nine-hole golf course. It also includes a “motor court” that has a garage and gas pumps, according to Architectural Digest.

Geffen bought the estate in 1990 for $US47.5 million. Bezos’ purchase eclipses the last record set in the Los Angeles area – the $US150 million purchase of the Chartwell estate by Lachlan Murdoch last year.

Bezos and Geffen are known to be friendly: The Amazon CEO was spotted partying on board Geffen’s megayacht with Sanchez, Goldman Sachs CEO Lloyd Blankfein, and model Karlie Kloss off the coast of Spain over the summer.

Along with the Warner estate, Bezos’ umbrella company, Bezos Expeditions, also purchased a plot of land in LA that belonged to the estate of Microsoft cofounder Paul Allen, according to The Journal. The company paid $US90 million for the land, The Journal said.

