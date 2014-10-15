The 25 Best-Performing CEOs In The World, According To The Harvard Business Review

The Harvard Business Review has come out with a list of the 100 most effective CEOs on the planet.
Amazon boss Jeff Bezos stands at the top.
According to HBR, Amazon has seen its value increase by $US140 billion with Bezos at the helm and has delivered a whopping 15,189% on industry-adjusted shareholder returns.
As we’ve noted before, Bezos has taken the long view in building his empire.
“Amazon often reports quarterly losses, even as sales continue to rise,” writes HBR editor Adi
Ignatius. “And though the company is subject, like many firms, to dramatic share-price swings, Amazon and Bezos have a long-term track record of delivering shareholder value that is second to none.”
To come up with the list, HBR number crunchers sorted through 832 current CEOs from the S&P Global 1200. They then calculated daily company returns for each CEO from the first day that he or she took office through April 30, 2014.
Some fascinating trends emerged. MBAs are still a badge of honour — 29 of the top 100 have the increasingly controversial degree. Engineers make good bosses, as shown by the fact that 24 have an undergrad or grad degree in engineering. But diversity remains a problem: Only two of the top 100 are women.
Here are the top 25 most effective CEOs, according to HBR:
1. Jeff Bezos of Amazon
2. John Martin of Gilead Sciences
3. John Chambers of Cisco Systems
4. David Pyott of Allergan
5. David Simon of Simon Property Group
6. Lars Rebien Sørensen of Novo Nordisk
7. Hugh Grant of Monsanto
8. J. Michael Pearson of Valeant Pharmaceuticals
9. Mark Donegan of Precision Castparts
10. William Doyle of PotashCorp
11. Tadashi Yanai of Fast Retailing
12. David Novak of Yum Brands
13. Michael Wolf of Swedbank
14. Pablo Isla Álvarez de Tejera of Inditex
15. Marc Benioff of Salesforce.com
16. Oscar Gonzalez Rocha of Southern Copper
17. Stephen Wynn of Wynn Resorts
18. James Taiclet Jr of American Tower
19. Elmar Degenhart of Continental
20. George Paz of Express Scripts
21. Tsai Ming-Kai of MediaTek (tie)
21. Paolo Rocca of Tenaris (tie)
23. Reed Hastings of Netflix
24. Ronald Havner Jr. of Public Storage
25. Michael Balmuth of Ross Stores
For the full list, head to HBR.
Disclosure: Jeff Bezos is an investor in Business Insider through his personal investment company Bezos Expeditions.
