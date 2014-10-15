The 25 Best-Performing CEOs In The World, According To The Harvard Business Review

AP Images Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos is the best-performing CEO alive, says the Harvard Business Review.

The Harvard Business Review has come out with a list of the 100 most effective CEOs on the planet.

Amazon boss Jeff Bezos stands at the top.

According to HBR, Amazon has seen its value increase by $US140 billion with Bezos at the helm and has delivered a whopping 15,189% on industry-adjusted shareholder returns.

As we’ve noted before, Bezos has taken the long view in building his empire.

“Amazon often reports quarterly losses, even as sales continue to rise,” writes HBR editor Adi

Ignatius. “And though the company is subject, like many firms, to dramatic share-price swings, Amazon and Bezos have a long-term track record of delivering shareholder value that is second to none.”

To come up with the list, HBR number crunchers sorted through 832 current CEOs from the S&P Global 1200. They then calculated daily company returns for each CEO from the first day that he or she took office through April 30, 2014.

Some fascinating trends emerged. MBAs are still a badge of honour — 29 of the top 100 have the increasingly controversial degree. Engineers make good bosses, as shown by the fact that 24 have an undergrad or grad degree in engineering. But diversity remains a problem: Only two of the top 100 are women.

Here are the top 25 most effective CEOs, according to HBR:

1. Jeff Bezos of Amazon

2. John Martin of Gilead Sciences

3. John Chambers of Cisco Systems

4. David Pyott of Allergan

5. David Simon of Simon Property Group

6. Lars Rebien Sørensen of Novo Nordisk

7. Hugh Grant of Monsanto

8. J. Michael Pearson of Valeant Pharmaceuticals

9. Mark Donegan of Precision Castparts

10. William Doyle of PotashCorp

11. Tadashi Yanai of Fast Retailing

12. David Novak of Yum Brands

13. Michael Wolf of Swedbank

14. Pablo Isla Álvarez de Tejera of Inditex

15. Marc Benioff of Salesforce.com

16. Oscar Gonzalez Rocha of Southern Copper

17. Stephen Wynn of Wynn Resorts

18. James Taiclet Jr of American Tower

19. Elmar Degenhart of Continental

20. George Paz of Express Scripts

21. Tsai Ming-Kai of MediaTek (tie)

21. Paolo Rocca of Tenaris (tie)

23. Reed Hastings of Netflix

24. Ronald Havner Jr. of Public Storage

25. Michael Balmuth of Ross Stores

For the full list, head to HBR.

Disclosure: Jeff Bezos is an investor in Business Insider through his personal investment company Bezos Expeditions.

