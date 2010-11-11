Amazon: It's OK To Write Books About Having Sex With Kids, But Porn Is Out Of Bounds

Amazon has issued a response to our report that it is selling a guide book for pedophiles in its Kindle store:



Amazon believes it is censorship not to sell certain books simply because we or others believe their message is objectionable. Amazon does not support or promote hatred or criminal acts, however, we do support the right of every individual to make their own purchasing decisions.

We actually think this is the right attitude. This book is hardly the only horrifying thing Amazon offers — there are plenty of books written by Holocaust deniers and other hate mongers available on the Kindle or in physical form. We see no reason for Amazon to have an editorial policy.

But Amazon does have an editorial policy for the Kindle store, and it’s pretty simple: no porn. There’s even a feedback form for users to report any porn that sneaks in.

We say let it all in. We can understand how others — Steve Jobs, say — might disagree, and favour keeping guides for pedophiles out. But keeping the pedophilia and hate mongering in, while banning simple smut is a pretty tough policy to justify.

We’ve reached out to Amazon and Steve Jobs for comment.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.