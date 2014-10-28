Amazon Is Turning Kindle Readers Into New-Author Talent Scouts

Amazon has unveiled a new scheme that will see Kindle readers turn into new-author talent scouts.

TechCrunch reports that the new Kindle Scout program lets Amazon customers vote on unpublished books. After a series of voting rounds, the most popular titles will be selected for publishing by Amazon.

Here’s the exciting thing: The readers who prove to be the most skilled book scouts, spotting the most titles that go on to be published, will be rewarded with free book credits, as well as e-book versions of the titles they previewed and voted for.

This isn’t a long and drawn-out process, as with publishing a hardback book. Instead, Amazon says the entire path, from submission to voting to publishing, takes no more than 45 days.

So why would authors want to publish their book with Amazon? The tech giant has a generous set of benefits for authors, including a $US1,500 advance, 50% royalties, and in-built marketing support.

Disclosure: Jeff Bezos is an investor in Business Insider through his personal investment company Bezos Expeditions.

