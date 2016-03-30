Amazon is the 'most reputable' company in the US

Spencer Platt/Getty Images Amazon founder and CEO Jeff Bezos

Amazon is considered the most reputable company doing business in the US today, according to a new report by The Reputation Institute.

The organisation gathered 83,000 ratings in the first quarter from people in the US, and looked at areas such as products and services, innovation, workplace, governance, citizenship, leadership and performance.

One interesting thing it found: Americans view US companies as being more reputable than international companies.

Out of the Top 10 most reputable companies, seven are from the US.

As for Amazon, its reputation wasn’t much hurt by a scathing story published by the New York Times last summer that portrayed Amazon as a “brutal” company to work for. Nor was it hurt much by negative stories of life as an Amazon warehouse worker.

Overriding those kinds of stories is the fact that Amazon has reinvented the shopping experience for the typical American, it offers an interesting online streaming alternative to Netflix (who also rated in the Top 10), has some decent tablets/e-readers at a great price, and is a juggernaut in the up-and-coming cloud computing market.

Here’s the The Reputation Institute’s top 10:

1. Amazon

2. Hallmark

3. Samsung

4. Kellogg Company

5. Sony 6. Johnson & Johnson

7. Rolex

8. Intel

9. Netflix

10. The Walt Disney Company

Notice anything? Apple is missing. This compares to Forbes annual list of the World’s Most Admired companies, where Apple rates No. 1, followed by Google (calling itself Alphabet these days) with Amazon at No. 3.

Disclosure: Jeff Bezos is an investor in Business Insider through hispersonal investment company Bezos Expeditions.

