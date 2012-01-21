REPORT: Amazon Just Cut Kindle Fire Orders In Half For Q1

Photo: Steve Kovach, Business Insider
Amazon sliced its Kindle Fire orders in half for the Q1 2012 to 3 million units, according to DigiTimes, citing supply chain sources.The cut is likely due in part to the end of the holiday shopping season.
DigiTimes reports that Amazon ordered 6 million Kindle Fires in Q4 2011.
CORRECTION: Initially we said the Kindle Fire cuts were because of the impending iPad 3 launch in February or March. That is not what the DigiTimes reports says. It’s likely Amazon was planning these cuts all along. We apologise for the error.
