REPORT: Amazon Just Cut Kindle Fire Orders In Half For Q1

Photo: Steve Kovach, Business Insider

Amazon sliced its Kindle Fire orders in half for the Q1 2012 to 3 million units, according to DigiTimes, citing supply chain sources.The cut is likely due in part to the end of the holiday shopping season.



DigiTimes reports that Amazon ordered 6 million Kindle Fires in Q4 2011.

CORRECTION: Initially we said the Kindle Fire cuts were because of the impending iPad 3 launch in February or March. That is not what the DigiTimes reports says. It’s likely Amazon was planning these cuts all along. We apologise for the error.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.