Amazon is slashing the price of a Prime membership for one day

Amazon/ Jeffrey Tambor in ‘Transparent.’

If you’ve been on the fence about joining Amazon Prime, the company’s loyalty program that includes free two-day shipping on millions of products, then Friday is a good day to sign up.

Amazon is temporarily slashing the price of a one-year Prime membership to $US67. Normally, it costs $US99.

The promotion starts at Midnight ET on Friday and goes until 11:59 pm PT that night.

The discount is to celebrate Amazon’s Emmy wins on Sunday night (it was the 67th Emmy Awards). The world’s largest online retailer took home five Emmy awards, including one for Jeffrey Tambor, the star of critically-acclaimed show “Transparent,” for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series.

“Transparent” is only available to stream on Amazon Prime Prime Video, the company’s Netflix-like streaming video service that comes with a subscription to Prime.

Amazon has beefed up the benefits of its Prime program over the last couple of years. In addition to free shipping and access to a growing and improving streaming video catalogue, Prime members get unlimited photo storage and access to a Amazon’s streaming music service, among other benefits.

Prime members spend significantly more money than non-Prime shoppers, so it’s in Amazon’s best interest to sign up as many Prime members as it can.

Disclosure: Jeff Bezos is an investor in Business Insider through hispersonal investment company Bezos Expeditions.

