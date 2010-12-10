Amazon UK Is Selling The WikiLeaks Cables As A Kindle Book

Apparently Amazon UK has no problem ‘hosting’ this — it’s been available since November 29 2010. Interesting to note the same title does not appear to be available on Amazon.com.



As advertised on Amazon UK: “WikiLeaks documents expose US foreign policy conspiracies. All cables with tags from 1- 5000 [Kindle Edition]”

The author is list as Heinz Duthel. Other books available on his author page include ‘ Julian Assange. The Whistleblower. Traitor or Hero? and Learn Chinese finger Shadows plays (1).

The full description [h/t @cshirky]:

The batch of 250,000 US classified documents released by WikiLeaks to several news outlets, some of whose content was made public Sunday, sheds new light on the sordid nature of American imperialist intrigue and conspiracy around the globe.

The Author will analyse the documents more thoroughly in a subsequent article, but “highlights” published by the Guardian and the New York Times are revealing.

The leaked material consists of classified cables from US embassies, some dispatched as recently as early 2010. The cables, most of which date from 2007-2010, contain US officials’ comments on foreign governments and leaders and speculation about the activities and maneuvers of the latter, as well as details about American foreign policy operations.

In a revelation that should surprise no one, the US State Department and American diplomacy in general turn out to be a vast nest of spies.

The Guardian explains that the WikiLeaks documents “reveal how the US uses its embassies as part of a global espionage network, with diplomats tasked to obtain not just information from the people they meet, but personal details, such as frequent flyer numbers, credit card details and even DNA material.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.