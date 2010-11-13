Amazon Is Selling The Windows Phone 7 For A Penny

The price is right.

Photo: amazon.com

Maybe this will boost the disappointing Windows Phone 7 sales.Amazon will be offering the HTC Surround and LG Quantum for just a penny with a two-year contract from AT&T, Engadget reports.



The deal is only good through the weekend, so jump on the deal soon before it’s too late. It looks like the sale is already getting a lot of attention. When we tried to click on the “Buy At AmazonWireless.com” button, we were directed to an error page.

You can find Amazon’s offer here.

