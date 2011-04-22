GREAT DEAL: Get The HTC Thunderbolt From Amazon For Just $130

Photo: Screenshot

Amazon is offering a massive discount on the HTC Thunderbolt, the phone that’s beating the iPhone 4 in sales at Verizon stores.You can get it now with a two-year contract from Verizon for just $129.99. The normal price when you buy through Verizon is $250.



The Thunderbolt is the first phone to run on Verizon’s super fast 4G network. It has an 8 MP camera with HD video recording, 1 GHz processor, 32 GB Micro SD memory card, and runs Android 2.2 Froyo.

Visit Amazon Wireless to get the deal.

