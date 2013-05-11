Now Amazon Is Selling Bongs, Nitrous Oxide, And Deadly Hallucinogenic Drugs

Lethal ‘legal highs’ including a substance said to be ‘more powerful than LSD’ are being sold on Amazon.Although other online shopping sites such as eBay do not allow legal highs or drugs equipment to be sold on its site, Amazon is selling salvia, nitrous oxide and poppers, along with drug pipes, bongs and scales.



Maryon Stewart, whose daughter Hester, a medical student, died after taking the party drug GBL, wrote to Amazon last month asking it to withdraw the products. She has had no response from the company.

She told the Daily Mail: “It is utterly irresponsible that Amazon is selling this stuff and tantamount to an endorsement.

“Amazon is a trusted brand and if it is selling something, it is likely to mislead young people into believing it’s safe.

“We all know these products are not safe and people taking them are playing Russian roulette with their lives and mental well-being.”

Salvia, a species of sage that is also a powerful hallucinogenic herb, is being sold on the online shopping site by a firm called John Strong supplies. The company cites press articles describing the herb as “more powerful than LSD, and legal”.

The disclaimer says the herb is a “herbal incense for the home” but customer reviews point to it its use as a drug.

Drug experts have warned salvia can trigger psychotic episodes.

A spokesman for Amazon said: “All sellers on Amazon Marketplace must adhere to our guidelines in relation to the products that they make available for sale on our web site, and we use a variety of methods to ensure compliance.

“We act quickly to remove any items that contravene our guidelines and take appropriate action with the seller in question.”

