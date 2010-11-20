Amazon Is Selling All Droid Phones For 1 Cent

Amazon has a massive sale on the highest end Android phones on Verizon: from now through November 22, all Droid phones are $0.01.



The deal, spotted by Boy Genius Report, obviously requires purchasing a new Verizon contract, but still represents a massive discount. It covers everything in the Droid line, including some of the best (and priciest) Android phones out there: Motorola’s Droid X and Droid 2 and HTC’s Droid Incredible. Amazon is also covering the activation fee.

The deal is only available in the United States.

