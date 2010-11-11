There's A Guide For Pedophiles On Amazon, Consumers Calling For Boycott

Photo: James Duncan Davidson via Flickr

Outraged consumers are calling for a boycott of Amazon because the company is offering a guide book for pedophiles in its Kindle Store.There have been hundreds of tweets condemning Amazon for offering The Pedophiles Guide to Love and Pleasure, by Phillip Greaves, many of them calling for a boycott until the book is removed.



It’s not clear that this is a mistake, however. Amazon has a link to report inappropriate content, but the two categories it cites are ‘contains pornographic content’ and ‘violates the Amazon Kindle terms of service’. As far as we can tell, this book does neither.

(UPDATE: Amazon has responded. They aren’t taking it down.)

While shying away from pornography, Amazon appears to have a very open policy about other sorts of objectionable content. The site offers plenty of books from Holocaust deniers, for instance, which is flat out illegal in many countries other than the United States. So Amazon might not have any grounds to remove the book. We suspect the boycotters won’t find this convincing.

We’ve reached out to Amazon for comment, and will follow up if we hear back.

UPDATE 2: This has happened before — WorldNetDaily reported on an uproar about a similarly pro-pedophilia title back in 2002.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.