Amazon Is Going To Step Up Its Assault On The iPad This Year With Three More Kindle Fires

Amazon is preparing to release three Kindle Fires this year, reports Chinese news org CENS.The plan is to have a high-end 7-inch model, a low-end 7-inch model, and then a high-end 8.9-inch model. We’ve been hearing about a bigger Kindle Fire for a while now. The split 7-inch model is new, though.



Amazon is the only tablet maker outside of Apple that matters. It sold 3-5 million apps, and in any conversation we’ve had with developers, it’s the only non-iPad tablet that is mentioned.

Expanding its distribution makes sense, but we don’t think it’s a threat to Apple. The iPad is still a superior machine to the Kindle Fire and we don’t think Amazon will improve its software enough this year to change that.

