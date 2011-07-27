Amazon's Kindle Division Is On The Hunt For An Expert In Web Browsing

Photo: Illustration: Ellis Hamburger

Lab126, the Silicon Valley subsidiary that makes all of Amazon’s hardware, posted a job listing for a WebKit development engineer last week.WebKit is the open source framework that Apple uses as the basis for Safari and Google uses for the Chrome browser. It’s also the basis of what Amazon calls the “experimental” browser in the Kindle 3, which came out last year.



Amazon could be looking for a WebkKit expert to help build better versions of Amazon’s apps for other platforms.

Except that the job listing came from Lab126, which builds hardware — not from Amazon’s main offices in Seattle.

Plus, it’s pretty clear that if Amazon wants to make a tablet to compete with the iPad and the crop of Android tablets out there, then an “experimental” browser won’t cut it.

