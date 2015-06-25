Amazon is launching a 'Treasure Truck' that will drive around Seattle selling people discounted goods

Amazon, ever trying to think up new ways to get people to buy things, is launching something called the “Treasure Truck” in Seattle.

The Treasure Truck will drive around the city several days a week, jam-packed with a single “highly desirable” product each day, which people can either order in advance or buy by tracking down the truck.

These items will either be heavily discounted or otherwise unique, with examples included limited edition “Glassbaby” cups, two porterhouse 24-oz steaks for $US20, or a knife set for 50% off.

Shoppers can see where the Treasure Truck is and what it’s carrying each by checking a new section in the company’s app.

That’s likely on motivation behind the launch for Amazon: Getting more people to download and log into the Amazon Shopping app. “It’s a truck, but it’s got treasure!” the narrator in Amazon’s promo video gushes, “It’s like a pirate ship, but with wheels, and a horn!”

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Disclosure: Jeff Bezos is an investor in Business Insider through his personal investment company Bezos Expeditions.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.