Amazon is hiring full-time house cleaners -- possibly for its Prime membership program

Amazon may soon offer free house-keeping service to its Prime members.

That’s what two new job postings, first spotted by The Seattle Times’ Angel Gonzalez, seem to suggest.

The jobs, titled “Home Assistant,” are intended to help the customers keep their homes clean, do laundry, and put groceries away. The positions seem full-time as Amazon is offering company stock, insurance, and overtime pay as part of the package.

Here’s the full job description:

You will be an expert in helping Amazon customers keep up their home. You will be working with customers each day with tidying up around the home, laundry, and helping put groceries and essentials like toilet paper and paper towels away. You will assure that customers return to an errand-free home. Amazon will provide on-site training along with benefits including Amazon stock, health insurance, a flexible work schedule with the potential for overtime pay. If you love making a house feel like a home then this role is for you. You will:

Travel to customers’ homes to provide time-saving assistance

Identify opportunities to delight customers

Maintain a positive and professional demeanour

Help provide high-quality cleanings and meet any special requests

The job posting originally said the goal is to provide “timesaving assistance to Amazon Prime members,” according to The Seattle Times, suggesting housekeeping could be a new perk added to Amazon’s Prime membership.

But the part about Prime is now taken out, after Amazon updated the post about an hour ago. The Seattle Times story was published more than 6 hours ago.

Prime members pay $99 a year or $10.99 a month for free two-day shipping and access to a bunch of video, music, and e-books online. Amazon haven’t disclosed the number of Prime members, but they are estimated to be over 60 million in the US.

Amazon wants to grow its Prime membership-base as much as possible because Prime members tend to spend a lot more on Amazon.com than non-Prime members.

Amazon wasn’t immediately available for comment.

Disclosure: Jeff Bezos is an investor in Business Insider through hispersonal investment company Bezos Expeditions.

