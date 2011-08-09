Amazon Is Hiring A Sound Engineer For Kindle And Tablets

The group that builds the Kindle is looking for an engineer to design audio systems.



What for? The most obvious reason would be to improve the Kindle’s sound system for reading audio books and text-to-speech versions of Kindle e-books.

But it could also be part of Amazon’s tablet efforts.

One of those tablets, codenamed Hollywood, will reportedly have a 10-inch screen and will include the right to free streaming movies. It would make sense, then, for it to have a better sound system.

Amazon also introduced an online music locker earlier this year. That could make an Amazon tablet a great device for streaming music that was originally ripped to a computer — much like Google has done with its music service.

Amazon has not yet officially announced a tablet, but it’s been widely rumoured and confirmed by multiple sources close to the company.

According to the job listing posted by Amazon’s hardware group, Lab126, last week, the team wants somebody to work on “designing audio sub-systems, selecting audio CODECs and transducers, improving audio system quality, working with software/product design engineers to optimise audio performance, and initiate new acoustic designs.”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.