Amazon is hiring 1,000 people in Manchester

Amazon is creating 1,000 new jobs in Manchester, according to City A.M..

The roles are being created at a new fulfillment centre, which is due to open this autumn.

Amazon already has eight fulfillment centres in the UK. They’re giant warehouses that stock the tens of thousands of items that Amazon sells on its website.

Amazon writes on its “operations” website that its UK fulfilment centres total over five million square feet and provide Amazon with over 4.3 million cubic feet of storage capacity.

The online retailer will reportedly staff the Manchester fulfilment centre with operations managers, engineers, associates, HR staff and IT staff.

Last October, it was reported that Amazon is creating a new distribution centre at Coalville, Leicestershire, that will create 500 permanent jobs in the area over the next three years.

Amazon is reportedly aiming to create 2,500 permanent jobs in the UK during 2016, bringing the total size of its UK workforce up to 14,500.

