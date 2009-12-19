Amazon Is Having A Very Merry Christmas

Through December 16, same-store sales growth at large online retailers, including Amazon.com (AMZN), is up more that 15% year-over-year.



The sales firgures are according to Chase Paymentech’s Pulse Index, a payments processor which handled ~50% of all Internet transactions in 2008, according to JP Morgan analyst Imran Khan.

Some other takeaways:

Online sales volume is up 25% y/y. Says Imran: “We view this as an indication of consumers’ increasing comfort with online shopping.”

Average ticket sizes are down (~8% y/y) but getting bigger by the day — down only 5% over the past two weeks.

