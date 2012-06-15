Amazon Will Slash The Price Of The Kindle Fire When It Releases Its Next Tablet, Says DigiTimes

Jeff Bezos

Photo: AP Images

Amazon is expected to chop $50 off the price of the seven-inch Kindle Fire, DigiTimes reports, citing supply chain sources.If a price cut comes, expect it during the third quarter, says DigiTimes. It hears Amazon is going to release new tablets and new e-readers at the start of the third quarter. It will then cut the price of the current Kindle Fire, just like Apple sells last year’s iPad for $100 less.



The caveat on all of this, is that DigiTimes has a spotty track record. But, this isn’t some outlandish claim. It would make a lot of sense for Amazon to cut pricing to get more customers.

