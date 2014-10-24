Amazon Is Taking A Beating This Morning

Amazon is down 9.9% in pre-market trading.

It reported disappointing earnings last night, whiffing on revenue and EPS expectations. It provided weaker revenue guidance than expected. It also forecasted a big loss for the holiday quarter.

There’s more: It took a $US170 million write down related to the Fire phone, and it said it has $US83 million in unsold Fire phones laying around. This confirms what everyone thought — the Fire phone is a flop.

Basically, there was very little that was good for the company in the report.

Disclosure: Jeff Bezos is an investor in Business Insider through his personal investment company Bezos Expeditions.

