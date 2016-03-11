Amazon was down Thursday afternoon

In a very rare instance, the Amazon website was down Thursday afternoon:

The site appears to be back up now.

Amazon’s China site — Amazon.CN — was still down even after the main US site recovered, however, according to the site IsItDownRightNow:

It was back up by 11:55 am PST.

Amazon’s cloud platform AWS, appeared to have a spike in error reports around 11 am PST:

Amazon wasn’t immediately available for comment on the unusual outage.

Disclosure: Jeff Bezos is an investor in Business Insider through hispersonal investment company Bezos Expeditions.

NOW WATCH: The one Samsung Galaxy S7 feature that blows the iPhone out of the water



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.