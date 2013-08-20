Amazon Returns After Brief Outage

AP Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos.

Amazon.com was down for several minutes today.

In a statement from Amazon tweeted by CNBC, the company said the site went down because it was making improvements.

The site returned after about half an hour.

It appears that the outage only affected Amazon’s U.S. site.

Disclosure: Jeff Bezos is an investor in Business Insider through his personal investment company Bezos Expeditions.

