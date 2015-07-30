Amazon is charging $5 for a sticky button you can press to buy more stuff from the company

Amazon wants to make sure you don’t forget to buy things.

Earlier this year, the ecommerce giant unveiled Amazon Dash, a set of sticky-backed buttons you can place near the most-used products in your house.

When you’re running low on a particular product, all you have to do is press the Dash, and Amazon will reorder it for you.

Amazon offers a total of 255 different Dash buttons from major brands like Tide, Bounty, Cottonelle, Kraft, and Gerber.

Since Amazon first unveiled Dash on March 31, many speculated that the product was an elaborate April Fools’ joke.

But it turns out Dash is an actual product that you can buy right now, though supplies seem to be limited.

Each button costs $US4.99, and you have to be a Prime member to order one.

Amazon’s site now lists a variety of Dash buttons available for sale, for everything from Clorox disinfecting wipes to Gatorade.

While the media’s reaction to Dash has been relatively snarky, some analysts at Piper Jaffray have recently praised the button as a sign of the future of ecommerce.

“While much of the media has overlooked Amazon’s Dash program as being flash-in-the-pan technology, we note that this is the kind of simple advancement that can create a larger top-of-funnel for consumer engagement,” analysts write. “… We are increasingly optimistic on the future of automated ordering, which Amazon is beginning to enter with its Dash Replenishment Service. We believe this will be the next wave of ecommerce and that Amazon will dominate this segment.”

Disclosure: Jeff Bezos is an investor in Business Insider through hispersonal investment company Bezos Expeditions.

