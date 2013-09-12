Upgrading Your iPhone? Amazon Has Some Good Deals On Trade-Ins

If you’re planning to get one of Apple’s new iPhones as they land on the market on September 20, consider Amazon’s Trade-In program as a way to get some money back on your old devices.

A 16 GB AT&T Phone 5 will fetch as much as as $US363.75. A 32 GB New iPad with Wi-Fi and LTE is valued as high as $US367.50.

Starting today, customers who trade-in their iPhones with Amazon can lock in their trade-in values until Oct. 15.

This means you can create their trade-in orders online right now without actually having to send in your old phone until you get your replacement. Just be sure to ship the old one by Oct. 15.

Disclosure: Jeff Bezos is an investor in Business Insider through his personal investment company Bezos Expeditions.

