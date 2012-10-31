Amazon's Ad Slamming The iPad Mini Has A Big Error

Amazon is slamming the iPad mini on its front page, doing a side by side comparison of Apple’s tablet to the Kindle Fire HD.



There’s one problem with the comparison, though. Amazon says the iPad mini has mono speakers, while the Kindle Fire HD has stereo speakers.

Turns out that’s wrong. The Verge’s Josh Topolsky said in his review the iPad mini has stereo speakers. And then on Twitter he confirmed it, saying, “People of Earth: Apple confirms iPad mini has STEREO SPEAKERS. As I note in my review.”

He also said in his review, “And that’s a good-sounding set of stereo speakers, by the way.”

For what it’s worth, in his review of the Kindle Fire HD he said the speakers aren’t anywhere as great as what Amazon would have you believe, but “they do sound quite nice.”

Anyway, looks like Amazon has to update this comparison:

