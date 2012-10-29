Amazon Trashes The iPad Mini On Amazon.com

Amazon is using its heavily trafficked front page to trash the iPad mini.



As you can see below, Amazon does a head to head comparison with the Kindle Fire HD and the iPad mini. The Kindle Fire HD comes out on top.

A few things about this ad. Amazon says it can play HD movies. In his review of the Kindle Fire HD, David Pogue said, “Incidentally, despite the name ‘HD,’ the screen can’t actually show you movies in hi-def. It may have the requisite number of pixels, but most of them are dedicated to black letterbox bars; the screen is the wrong shape for movies. And you can’t enlarge the playback to fill the screen, as you can on an iPad.”

And Walt Mossberg in his review said, “The Fire HD isn’t as polished, fluid or versatile as the iPad.”

The reason for that is iOS, Apple’s mobile software which is vastly superior to Amazon’s tablet software.

The real question for people looking at buying a tablet is whether or not it’s worth paying an extra $130 for an iPad mini which has better software and a bigger library of apps. Also, we should get official reviews of the iPad mini this week, which will give us better independent comparisons.

Photo: Amazon

