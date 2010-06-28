Amazon Frantically Improving Kindle App To Fight Off Apple's iBooks

Amazon isn’t taking Apple‘s impressive entry into the e-book market laying down.



This morning it announced the ability to embed video and audio content in the Kindle applications that run on iOS, which powers iPhones, iPods, and iPads.

This a smart, obvious move from Amazon. Apple gives iBooks lots of promotion within its platform. Amazon’s only defence is to make Kindle a better, more interactive application.

