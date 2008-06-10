Amazon Invests In Video Shopping Startup, Talk Market

Amazon (AMZN) has invested in Web shopping startup The Talk Market, which provides tools for online merchants to create QVC-like video advertisements with graphic overlays and soundtracks. Talk Market uses Amazon Web Services for payment processing, and Talk Market sellers get a free Amazon Payments Business account to process credit cards. No financials were disclused; the company was founded by Matt Singer, a veteran QVC salesman.



It’s the latest startup investment/acquisition for Amazon: the company took a piece of digital music retailer Aime Street last summer, invested in online payments service Bill Me Later in December, and its IMDB unit bought indie film distributor Withoutabox in January. CEO Jeff Bezos invested $3 million in casual gaming site Kongregate in April.

