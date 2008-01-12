Amazon Invests $4 Million In Closeout Site Woot

Amazon has invested $4 million in Web-based closeout retailer Woot, Valleywag reports. “The deal gives Amazon right of first refusal to buy the company should Woot hit certain unnamed sales targets, want to go public, or sell to another company.” No word on valuation or on much Woot has raised altogether…

Good move: Woot, which offers one item a day at super-cheap pricing, has a ton of caché and solid traffic growth. And Valleywag’s Jordan Golson adds that the companies are already partners, with Woot helping Amazon find bargain-basement deals for its “Gold Box” promotion.

