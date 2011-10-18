Amazon Invades The Publishing World, And Publishers Are 'Terrified'

Amazon plans to publish 122 books this quarter, a huge uptick from previous months.



Traditional publishers are worried Jeff Bezos’ gamble will hurt their bottom line.

“Publishers are terrified and don’t know what to do,” Melville House’s Dennis Loy Johnson told the New York Times in a story about the subject.

Richard Curtis, an agent and e-book publisher, took it a step further.

“Everyone’s afraid of Amazon,” he said to the paper of record. “If you’re a bookstore, Amazon has been in competition with you for some time. If you’re a publisher, one day you wake up and Amazon is competing with you too. And if you’re an agent, Amazon may be stealing your lunch because it is offering authors the opportunity to publish directly and cut you out.”

The point here is that Amazon is coming for the book publishing industry. And not just the e-book world, either.

