Amazon Has A New Kindle Reader, But It's Just A Minor Update From Last Year's Version

The newly-announced Kindle Paperwhite is Amazon’s sixth generation of e-reader and it’s available

for pre-order right now for $US119.

It’s simply a souped-up version of the previous generation Paperwhite that launched last year. All your favourite features and capabilities are here — no glare in sunlight, fast page turns, and take notes in your digital margins.

As far as what brand-new features you can look forward to here, there’s a Vocabulary Builder that will maintain a list of new words you learn as your read. Tap a footnote to instantly bring it up in-line. There’s no new page to load.

There’s Goodreads integration on the way, which ought to add a really cool social layer to the Kindle user experience as people share reading lists and chat about what they’ve read. (Amazon bought Goodreads, a social network that lets you share what you’re reading, in March.)

The entry-level model (which displays those “special features” advertisements when not in use) costs $US119. If advertising repulses you, there’s an ad-free model for $US139.

Learn more here, and a larger picture appears below.

Disclosure: Jeff Bezos is an investor in Business Insider through his personal investment company Bezos Expeditions.

