Amazon wages war on household chores: 'Home Services' sends professional handymen to your home

Amazon on Monday announced a new on-demand service for all sorts of home chores, from routine cleaning to TV installation to painting, plumbing, and assembly. It’s called Amazon Home Services.

According to the press release, Amazon Home Services is an “invite-only marketplace” that offers hand-picked professionals, upfront pricing based on quality and availability, verified reviews, and a “happiness guarantee,” which ensures that customers get a refund if they’re dissatisfied with the service.

“In less than 60 seconds, customers can now browse, purchase and schedule hundreds of professional services,” Amazon says in its press release.

Amazon Home Services is now available in several major markets across the US, including New York City, Los Angeles, San Francisco, and Seattle.

Amazon included an interesting infographic in its press release, which you can check out here:

Check out the full press release below.

Need Help Around the Home? Introducing Amazon Home Services At launch, the Amazon Home Services store includes more than 2 MM unique service offers across over 700 professional services Customers can now buy professional services with the same ease as products, and the services will be backed by Amazon’s Happiness Guarantee Amazon brings 20 years of product marketplace experience with on-demand professional services SEATTLE–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Mar. 30, 2015– Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) announced today the launch of Amazon Home Services (www.amazon.com/services), a new marketplace for on-demand professional services. In less than 60 seconds, customers can now browse, purchase and schedule hundreds of professional services from wall mounting a new TV to installing a new garbage disposal to house cleaning, directly on Amazon.com. Amazon Home Services features handpicked pros offering upfront pricing on pre-packaged services with helpful reviews from customers that have made verified purchases. Amazon’s Happiness Guarantee backs all service purchases, so customers know the job will get done right. With this expansion beyond physical and digital goods, Amazon is now making purchasing professional services as easy as buying products. Amazon Home Services is now available across the country in major U.S. metropolitan areas including New York City, Los Angeles, San Francisco and Seattle. Amazon Home Services provides customers:

Handpicked Pros: Amazon curates an invite-only marketplace for professional service providers. Invited pros are background checked, required to maintain insurance, and expected to maintain a high performance standard.

Happiness Guarantee: Amazon doesn’t just refer customers to providers, but stays with them every step of the way. All services purchased are guaranteed. If customers are not satisfied at the end of the service, Amazon will work with customers and the pro to ensure the job gets done right or provide a refund.

Upfront Pricing: Service pros compete for a customer’s business based on price, quality and availability. If customers find a lower price for the same service and pro, we will match it. Customers can add pre-packaged services right to their cart with just a few clicks on Amazon and are only charged when the service is completed.

Verified Reviews: All Amazon Home Services reviews are from verified purchases, so customers know they are hearing from real customers. No special sign up or subscription is required to read reviews and ratings.

To find the Amazon Home Services store from the Amazon.com homepage, customers can click on the “Amazon Home Services” link in the “Shop by Department” navigation or type terms including ‘home services’ or ‘local services’ into the search bar. In the new store, customers can purchase professional services within Home Improvement, Computer & Electronics, Lawn & Garden, Lessons, Automotive and many more categories.

Disclosure: Jeff Bezos is an investor in Business Insider through his personal investment company Bezos Expeditions.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.