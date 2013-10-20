If You Want To Work For Amazon, You'd Better Be Able To Answer These Questions

Amazon is the world’s largest online retailer, selling everything from books to shampoo, and lots of people want to work there.

We looked through Glassdoor’s massive index of user-submitted interview questions for prospective employees to find the most thought-provoking ones asked at Amazon.

How would you answer some of these inquiries?

Disclosure: Jeff Bezos is an investor in Business Insider through his personal investment company Bezos Expeditions.

'Do you know our CEO? How do you pronounce his name?' 'How would you solve problems if you were from Mars?' 'Tell the story of the last time you had to apologise to someone.' 'What is the most difficult situation you have ever faced in your life? How did you handle it?' 'Walk me through how Amazon Kindle books would be priced.' 'What is the angle between the hour hand and minute hand in an analogue clock?' 'You are Amazon and Samsung offers you 10,000 Samsung Galaxy S3s at a 34% discount. Is that a good deal?' 'What is the worst mistake you ever made?' 'What would you do if you found out that your closest friend at work was stealing?' 'If your direct manager was instructing you to do something you disagreed with, how would you handle it?' 'Do you think you'll reach a point where you storm off the floor and never return?' 'What would you do if you saw someone being unsafe at work?' 'What would you do if somehow you misdirected 10,000 units of something?' 'How would you tell a customer what Wi-Fi is?'

