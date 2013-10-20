If You Want To Work For Amazon, You'd Better Be Able To Answer These Questions

Amazon is the world’s largest online retailer, selling everything from books to shampoo, and lots of people want to work there.
We looked through Glassdoor’s massive index of user-submitted interview questions for prospective employees to find the most thought-provoking ones asked at Amazon.
How would you answer some of these inquiries?
Disclosure: Jeff Bezos is an investor in Business Insider through his personal investment company Bezos Expeditions.
'You are Amazon and Samsung offers you 10,000 Samsung Galaxy S3s at a 34% discount. Is that a good deal?'
'If your direct manager was instructing you to do something you disagreed with, how would you handle it?'
