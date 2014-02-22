Amazon's Apple TV-Killer Is Coming This Spring

Amazon’s long-rumoured Internet TV box might finally be rolling out this March, according to Re/Code.

The device, which would compete with Roku and Apple TV, will likely run a modified, or “forked” version Android, just like Amazon’s Kindle Fire tablets.

A TV box would be a good move for Amazon, which has started producing its own original shows, and rumour has it that it may even let users play video games, similar to the Ouya console that launched last yer.

We’ve seen price estimates as “below $US300,” which is pretty steep compared to the $US99 competition.

Disclosure: Jeff Bezos is an investor in Business Insider through his personal investment company Bezos Expeditions.

