Amazon Interested In Opening Stores In England -- Report

Amazon is looking to open good old fashioned brick and mortar stores in the UK, the Sunday Times reports.



This is out of character for the giant online retailer. The Times’ sources say that Amazon wants to take advantage of people that order online and pick up items at a storefront.

When Amazon was only selling small items like books and CDs, delivery was fine. Now that it’s selling childrens toys and bikes, a pickup spot is needed, argues the Times.

Sunday Times: Amazon, the world’s biggest online retailer and scourge of bookshops everywhere, is planning a surprise invasion of the British high street.

Property landlords said that the American company, which has a market value of $59.1 billion (£35.6 billion), had launched a secret search for bricks-and-mortar stores to support its rapidly growing website. It is understood to be scouring the country for high-profile sites just as the Borders book chain is shutting up shop. Continue →

