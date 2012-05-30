Amazon Instant Video and Prime Instant Video Have Arrived On The Xbox 360

Photo: AP

Amazon’s Instant Video and Prime Instant Video services are now available as an app for the Xbox 360.Amazon Prime members have free access to 17,000 titles via Prime Instant Video. Regular Instant Video customers have access to 120,000 titles on an a la carte basis.



Using the Kinect to navigate through the app, users will have access to Amazon’s complete catalogue of film and television titles.

The app will have a feature called Watchlist, letting users build a Netflix-style queue of content they want to watch later.

