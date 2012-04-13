Amazon Inflates Numbers To Make Its Streaming Video Library Seem Bigger Than It Really Is

Photo: Scott Beale / Laughing Squid

Amazon inflates the numbers about its streaming video library to make it seem larger than it actually is, reports Fast Company.As it stands now, Amazon proudly declares that it offers “more than 17,000 movies and television shows.”



But Amazon arrived at that number by counting every episode in a television series as a “show.”

For example, 24 counts as 192 shows.

Power Rangers and all its offshoots constitute 715 shows in the streaming library, or 4.2% of the whole.

For some more accurate numbers, Fast Company says there are closer to 1,745 movies and 150 television series available through Amazon streaming service.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.