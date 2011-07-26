Amazon Is About To Invade India

Photo: Scott Beale / Laughing Squid

Amazon is going to launch in India next year, the Times of India reports. According to the report, Amazon in talks with various local players about acquisitions but plans to set up its own operations there anyway.



This is an obvious and good move for Amazon. India is a big, high growth country, and so is its internet and e-commerce market.

There are also tons of challenges, from different patterns of consumption, to regulation (the retail sector is highly protected) to poor infrastructure. And the mobile internet in India is much bigger than desktop internet, which might be another challenge.

But Amazon isn’t the kind of company that shies away from a challenge. In China, since most people don’t pay online, Amazon sends delivery people on bikes to people’s houses and takes cash on delivery. It can figure out a way to work through the Indian market.

