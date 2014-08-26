Amazon Might Pay $1 Billion For Twitch - A Site Where You Watch People Play Video Games

Amazon is in late-stage talks to buy Twitch, the video streaming site for video gamers Google was reported to have acquired for $US1 billion last month,according to The Information.

It’s still unclear if the deal has been signed yet, but Amazon could be close to announcing the deal, the report said, citing a person “close to the transaction.”

The Information didn’t specify the exact price of the proposed deal, but The Wall Street Journal said it could be well over $US1 billion.

Twitch is basically the YouTube for live gaming, where users live-stream the games they are playing online.

According to The Guardian, Twitch had 45 million users at the end of 2013, and they were watching Twitch videos for over 100 minutes a day on average.

Late last month, there were reports of the deal between Google and Twitch, but neither company officially confirmed it.

Disclosure: Jeff Bezos is an investor in Business Insider through his personal investment company Bezos Expeditions.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.