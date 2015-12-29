9 crazy facts about Amazon's holiday sales this year

Amazon had another big holiday shopping season.
According to an announcement the company posted Monday, more than 3 million people joined Prime, the subscription service that offers free two-day shipping, access to streaming movies and music, and other perks for $99 per year, in the third week of December.
Each year, Amazon also publishes some crazy facts about its holiday sales.
Here are the best ones:
- The most popular request for Alexa, the digital assistant in Amazon’s Echo WiFi speaker, was “play music”. The most popular songs were “White Christmas”, “Sleigh Ride”, and “Winter Wonderland”.
- Alexa set 4 million timers during the holidays.
- Customers read enough books in Amazon FreeTime, the digital subscription service for children’s books, to “reach Mt. Everest’s peak more than 10 times if put in a straight line in their physical form.”
- Customers spent enough hours reading “The Martian” on Kindle (the novel this year’s movie was based on) to add up to 1,000 trips to Mars.
- Amazon sold enough Rope King Twine to create a string from Seattle to Los Angeles.
- Amazon sold enough Command Hooks “to hang a stocking for every person in Orlando, Florida.”
- Amazon sold enough Jenga games “to reach the top of the Empire State Building more than 70 times.”
- Amazon sold enough “Jurassic World” DVDs “to equal the height of more than 2,700 Tyrannosaurus Rex.”
- On Cyber Monday, Amazon sold one Adele CD every three seconds.
Disclosure: Jeff Bezos is an investor in Business Insider through hispersonal investment company Bezos Expeditions.
