Amazon Holding Press Conference On September 28 -- Here Comes The Kindle Tablet?

Amazon is holding a press conference in NYC on September 28, Peter Kafka tweets.



You know what that means?

We’re likely going to see the secret Kindle tablet everyone has been talking about.

We’re waiting for the official invite to drop in.

UPDATE: Finally! The invite arrived in our mailbox. We’ll cover the event live at 10 a.m. Eastern on September 28.

Now click here to learn what you can expect from the Kindle Tablet >





Photo: Amazon





Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.