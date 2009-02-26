Amazon Hiring Engineers For International Kindles?

Nice catch by CrunchGear’s John Biggs: Plenty of job openings at Amazon’s (AMZN) Kindle subsidiary, also known as Lab126. Several job descriptions hint that international editions of the Kindle e-book reader could be in the works.



For instance, one radio engineer must be familiar with GSM and UMTS cellular products, which Amazon would use for an international Kindle, but not for its U.S.-based Kindle, which runs on Sprint Nextel’s (S) EVDO 3G network. Also: “This position will require international travel.”

A wireless software manager must also know HSPA wireless technology, which Sprint doesn’t use. That job will require international travel, too.

To be sure, this could be for a different product Lab126 is working on. Or maybe the international travel is for dealing with manufacturers in Asia, not for testing the Kindle on a U.K. wireless network. But we’re betting an overseas Kindle is in the works, perhaps going on sale as soon as this holiday season.

